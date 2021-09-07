Injective Protocol Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last Week (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.79 or 0.00027267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $417.66 million and $64.39 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00059862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00155565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00045813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $345.14 or 0.00735807 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

INJ is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,655,553 coins. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

