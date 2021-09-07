Ink (INK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,047.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Ink has a market capitalization of $564,700.86 and approximately $10,047.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ink has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Ink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00063610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.06 or 0.00141236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.57 or 0.00195169 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,883.30 or 0.07611422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,120.47 or 1.00198101 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $469.32 or 0.00919887 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

