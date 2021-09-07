Ink Trading Up 47.6% Over Last Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Ink coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded up 47.6% against the dollar. Ink has a market cap of $558,803.54 and $1,791.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00059740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00128990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00178629 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.23 or 0.07207189 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,734.46 or 1.00778175 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $417.49 or 0.00900268 BTC.

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

