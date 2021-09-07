INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $32.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. INmune Bio traded as high as $30.30 and last traded at $29.59, with a volume of 9928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.43.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 30,000 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $696,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,677 shares of company stock worth $1,690,539. Company insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 934.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 198,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of INmune Bio by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 27,182 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in INmune Bio by 8.3% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of INmune Bio by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in INmune Bio by 1,223.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $515.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 2.78.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). Analysts anticipate that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

