Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$24.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INE. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.75 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.13.

Shares of INE stock traded up C$0.41 on Tuesday, reaching C$20.86. The stock had a trading volume of 181,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,809. The stock has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.40. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.37 and a 1 year high of C$32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.43.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

