Innova Reaches Market Cap of $318,593.48 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0462 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Innova has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Innova has a total market cap of $318,593.48 and approximately $141.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000054 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000823 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Innova Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

