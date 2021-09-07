Innovation Blockchain Payment Price Tops $0.0255 on Top Exchanges (IBP)

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can now be bought for $0.0255 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market cap of $4.80 million and $150,631.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00060691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.00147516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.44 or 0.00731974 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00043221 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Trading

