Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.10. Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January shares last traded at $29.08, with a volume of 963 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $270,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January in the second quarter worth about $463,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 69.5% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $2,477,000.

