Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Trading 8.7% Higher

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) shares rose 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.68 and last traded at $31.62. Approximately 1,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 112,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Inotiv alerts:

The company has a market cap of $505.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.32 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Inotiv in the first quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter worth $317,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter valued at $1,499,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Inotiv in the 1st quarter worth about $877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.