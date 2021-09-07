Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Shares Up 7.2%

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) shares shot up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.51 and last traded at $17.19. 50,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 56,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inozyme Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $406.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.47.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 48.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 36.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 230,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 66.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

