Insider Buying: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Burke W. Whitman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $17,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Burke W. Whitman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Burke W. Whitman purchased 1,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $13,920.00.

Shares of FOLD stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.38. 1,944,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,030. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.10. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 319,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 27,272 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $4,579,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $163,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,659,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,401,000 after buying an additional 1,693,217 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 23,121,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,890,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

