Insider Buying: Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Director Buys 3,279 Shares of Stock

Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Director Jesse C. Crawford purchased 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $31,019.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,988,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,813,329.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRD-A traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 31,486 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services to insurance carriers and self-insured entities related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, as well as personal property and marine losses.

