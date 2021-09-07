Insider Buying: Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Director Buys 3,279 Shares of Stock

Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Director Jesse C. Crawford purchased 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $31,019.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,988,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,813,329.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of CRD-A traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 31,486 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98.
About Crawford & Company
