Insider Selling: AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) President Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) President Robert Goodmanson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $72,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AMMO stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,170. The company has a market cap of $802.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.50 and a beta of -0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13. AMMO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. AMMO had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on POWW shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AMMO by 371.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,495,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541,730 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMMO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMMO by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,866,000 after purchasing an additional 825,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMMO by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 718,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMMO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

