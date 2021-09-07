Insider Selling: Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Director Sells 9,640 Shares of Stock

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $308,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:PACK traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.56. 242,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,020. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.07. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ranpak during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the second quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 363.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 36.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 33.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ranpak in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ranpak in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

