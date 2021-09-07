Insider Selling: SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Sells 21,453 Shares of Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Williams H. Bartels sold 21,453 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $33,037.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Williams H. Bartels also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SPAR Group alerts:

On Friday, September 3rd, Williams H. Bartels sold 50,000 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $85,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Williams H. Bartels sold 52,632 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $101,579.76.

Shares of SPAR Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 288,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,190. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. SPAR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $3.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 263.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 36,581 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 98,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPAR Group by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 21,998 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPAR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPAR Group by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.