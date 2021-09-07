Insider Selling: Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Director Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $141,892.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.54. 245,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,250. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.47 and a 12-month high of $191.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.68.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Synaptics by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after buying an additional 348,222 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Synaptics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,375,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,184,000 after buying an additional 19,680 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,919,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in Synaptics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,076,000 after buying an additional 27,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
