Insider Selling: Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Director Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $141,892.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.54. 245,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,250. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.47 and a 12-month high of $191.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.68.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Synaptics by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after buying an additional 348,222 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Synaptics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,375,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,184,000 after buying an additional 19,680 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,919,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in Synaptics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,076,000 after buying an additional 27,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

