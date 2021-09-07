Insider Selling: The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) CFO Sells 4,963 Shares of Stock

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of COO traded down $8.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $447.83. 395,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,231. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.94 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $421.99 and its 200-day moving average is $400.86.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,889,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,014,000 after purchasing an additional 29,208 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 388.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 35,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 38.9% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 10,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.08.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

