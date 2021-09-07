Insight Protocol (INX) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $178,641.53 and $79,217.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00058699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014561 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00146581 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00044381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $338.28 or 0.00731717 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol is a coin. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

