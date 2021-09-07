Insights Network (INSTAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.32 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 29.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, Insights Network has traded 37.3% higher against the dollar. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $7.32 million and $12,719.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0372 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00061247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00149214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $349.14 or 0.00742276 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00042929 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 287,057,660 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

