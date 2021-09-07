Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $237.04 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $110.06 and a 12-month high of $252.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.03 and a 200-day moving average of $201.22. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -135.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,330,000 after buying an additional 24,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,101,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,283,000 after purchasing an additional 393,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,941,000 after purchasing an additional 24,555 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

