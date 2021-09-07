INT Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.37 Million (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. INT has a market cap of $10.93 million and $4.37 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT coin can now be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, INT has traded 44.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.96 or 0.00373207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00061051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00149045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $348.82 or 0.00739824 BTC.

About INT

INT (INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INT is intchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling INT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

