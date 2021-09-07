Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $15,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,727.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $142,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $393,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,483.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $2,637,527.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,031,522 shares of company stock valued at $134,096,778 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NTLA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $176.78 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.55 and a 200-day moving average of $99.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.81 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.