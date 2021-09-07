International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 598,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,565 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 2.13% of International Seaways worth $11,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INSW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in International Seaways by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in International Seaways by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in International Seaways by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of INSW opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $509.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

