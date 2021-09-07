Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.69

Shares of Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.69 and last traded at $36.44, with a volume of 1944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.23. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Equities analysts predict that Internet Initiative Japan Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.

