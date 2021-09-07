Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5,396.64

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,396.64 ($70.51) and traded as high as GBX 5,435.48 ($71.01). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 5,426 ($70.89), with a volume of 105,308 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.08) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 5,475 ($71.53) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,395 ($70.49).

The company has a market cap of £8.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,396.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9,405.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a GBX 34.20 ($0.45) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.64%.

Intertek Group Company Profile (LON:ITRK)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

