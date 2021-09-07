Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $581,931.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,828,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,737,000 after acquiring an additional 106,744 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,525,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,405,000 after purchasing an additional 191,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,946,000 after purchasing an additional 259,565 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

