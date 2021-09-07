Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.78

Shares of Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.56 ($0.01). Intu Properties shares last traded at GBX 1.78 ($0.02), with a volume of 165,598,938 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.93.

About Intu Properties (LON:INTU)

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

