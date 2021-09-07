Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.050-$11.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.05 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.94 billion.Intuit also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.940-$0.990 EPS.

INTU opened at $563.25 on Tuesday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96. The company has a market cap of $153.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.60.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $544.55.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,112 shares of company stock worth $34,124,588. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

