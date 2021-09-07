Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.940-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.050-$11.250 EPS.

Intuit stock opened at $563.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $153.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $528.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.60. Intuit has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $544.55.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,112 shares of company stock valued at $34,124,588 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

