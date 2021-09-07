Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,078.35

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,078.35 and last traded at $1,077.85, with a volume of 16601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,071.77.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $975.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.68.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $994.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $870.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.25 billion, a PE ratio of 80.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 5th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 4th.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 4,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.26, for a total value of $3,872,909.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,654.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,184 shares of company stock worth $36,664,984. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 57,942.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,863,000 after buying an additional 340,701 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,471,000 after purchasing an additional 255,382 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $983,083,000 after purchasing an additional 247,460 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $712,829,000 after purchasing an additional 242,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $214,898,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

