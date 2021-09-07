Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Get Invesco alerts:

NYSE:IVZ opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. Invesco has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 2,601.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth $68,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Invesco by 67.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.