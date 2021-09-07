Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,658 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 4.9% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $70,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $381.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,975,289. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $366.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.35. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $382.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

