Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $349.63

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $349.63 and last traded at $349.63, with a volume of 814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $348.44.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.37.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.