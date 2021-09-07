Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 7th (ABBN, AGEN, ALT, ASC, BA, CMG, CVNA, G1A, G24, INMB)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, September 7th:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 30 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $11.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $21.00 to $27.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $310.00 to $290.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $400.00 to $421.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €81.00 ($95.29) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $26.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target increased by Northcoast Research from $46.00 to $49.00. Northcoast Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $46.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $406.00 to $418.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by Atlantic Securities from $690.00 to $780.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $32.00 to $35.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $221.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) was given a €550.00 ($647.06) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €38.00 ($44.71) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €121.00 ($142.35) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

