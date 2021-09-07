Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 7th (ADCT, ASML, BNL, CERE, CNI, DOOO, DTE, HRL, IFXA, MFCSF)

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2021

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, September 7th:

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €680.00 ($800.00) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $39.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$158.00 to C$170.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$131.00 to C$150.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €24.00 ($28.24) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $42.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €36.50 ($42.94) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$9.75 to C$12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $337.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $56.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €6.00 ($7.06) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €5.05 ($5.94) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $161.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$44.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $576.00 to $606.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €122.00 ($143.53) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €35.00 ($41.18) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.