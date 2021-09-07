Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 7th (ADCT, ASML, BNL, CERE, CNI, DOOO, DTE, HRL, IFXA, MFCSF)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, September 7th:

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €680.00 ($800.00) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $39.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$158.00 to C$170.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$131.00 to C$150.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €24.00 ($28.24) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $42.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €36.50 ($42.94) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$9.75 to C$12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $337.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $56.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €6.00 ($7.06) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €5.05 ($5.94) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $161.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$44.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $576.00 to $606.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €122.00 ($143.53) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €35.00 ($41.18) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

