Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 7th (FIVN, GNLN, GRIN, HAIN, HTHT, NUWE, TNGX, TOPCF, TPB, TTGPF)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, September 7th:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $200.00 price target on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN). They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Zacks Investment Research began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Topcon Corporation develops and sells positioning, eye care and smart infrastructure products. Positioning products include GNSS receivers, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and IT site management solutions; Eye care products comprise 3D optical coherence tomography systems, retinal cameras, ophthalmic digital image filing systems, auto refractometers/auto kerato-refractometers, slit lamps, computerized tonometers, lens edgers and meters and ophthalmic laser photocoagulators.; infrastructure products consists motorized robotic total stations, imaging stations, mobile mapping systems, 3D laser scanners, data collectors, theodolites, levels/digital levels, self-leveling construction lasers, pipe lasers and asset management systems. Topcon Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is a designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. It sells its products through two reportable segments Indirect and Direct. Its indirect business consists of sale of Vera Bradley products to independent retailers in the U.S. as well as select national retailers and third party e-commerce sites. Its direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through its full-price stores, its outlet stores, verabradley.com, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

