Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for TravelCenters of America (TA)

9/1/2021 – TravelCenters of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/31/2021 – TravelCenters of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. "

8/19/2021 – TravelCenters of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/17/2021 – TravelCenters of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – TravelCenters of America had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $45.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – TravelCenters of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/10/2021 – TravelCenters of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – TravelCenters of America had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $40.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TA opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.96. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $43.27. The company has a market cap of $626.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.46%. Analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 64.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 149.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.53% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

