Investors Buy High Volume of iShares MSCI India ETF Put Options (BATS:INDA)

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 23,072 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,683% compared to the average daily volume of 1,294 put options.

Shares of INDA stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.70. 2,813,990 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.71. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,917,000 after acquiring an additional 235,006 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 164,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. NBW Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,191,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,237,000 after acquiring an additional 575,200 shares during the last quarter.

