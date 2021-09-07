Investors Buy Large Volume of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Call Options (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,147 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,725% compared to the average daily volume of 76 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th.

In other news, insider One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 49,729 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $264,558.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at $302,271.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,139,465 shares of company stock valued at $12,657,853. Corporate insiders own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 272.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 50,860 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 37,195 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.69. 2,377,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,521. The firm has a market cap of $259.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $5.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

