Invictus Hyperion Fund Hits Market Capitalization of $38.21 Million (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $38.21 million and $25,959.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00060128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00014989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00149694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.77 or 0.00742679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00044475 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,280,441 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.