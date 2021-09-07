Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Bought by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,724,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378,927 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 5.05% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $198,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IOVA. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,828 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,885 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9,067.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,394,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,369 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 157.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,917,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 33.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,375,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,218,000 after purchasing an additional 589,285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IOVA traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.43. 11,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,999. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.85. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IOVA shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.77.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

