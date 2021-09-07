IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $21,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQV opened at $263.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.31. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $265.34. The company has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 84.37, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.