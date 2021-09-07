iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.89.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $318,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,472,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.47. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.43.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

