Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,976 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $216,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 217.5% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 30,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $32,976.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,690.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $160,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at $588,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $334,779. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

