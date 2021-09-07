iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHY opened at $86.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.25. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

