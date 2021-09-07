iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000.

SHY opened at $86.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.25. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $86.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

