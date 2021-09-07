iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) Trading Down 0.7%

iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT)’s share price fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.17 and last traded at $27.17. 994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 15.36% of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

