iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Heritage Wealth Advisors’ 4th Largest Position

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,618 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $54,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.20. 5,386,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average is $74.90.

