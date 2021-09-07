iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.73

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.73 and last traded at $60.69, with a volume of 7086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.64.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

