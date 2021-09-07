iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248,828 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 2.8% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 158,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 41,963 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.18. 842,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,866,133. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.